Westrock Coffee Company

The Trade: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC WEST Director Joe T Ford acquired a total of 45,500 shares at an average price of $10.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $499.13 thousand.

Westrock Coffee Company recently announced closing of business combination with Riverview Acquisition Corp. and entry into a new credit agreement. What Westrock Coffee Does: Westrock Coffee Co is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world.

Harley-Davidson

The Trade: Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG President and CEO Jochen Zeitz acquired a total of 25,750 shares at an average price of $38.94. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million.

Harley-Davidson, during July, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. What Harley-Davidson Does: Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories.

