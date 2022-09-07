ñol

Starbucks To $94? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
Starbucks To $94? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $90 to $94. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares fell 0.1% to $84.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR price target from $57 to $48. BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares rose 5% to $6.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE price target from $27 to $34. Baird analyst Colleen Kusy maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares fell 2.2% to $15.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut Newell Brands Inc. NWL price target from $26 to $23. Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Newell Brands shares fell 4.6% to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $124 to $131. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained the stock with a Hold. Darden fell 1.6% to close at $123.21 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $77 to $82. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares rose 11.3% to $62.13 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Market Volatility Rises As US Stocks Start Holiday-Shortened Week On Downbeat Note

