- Citigroup raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $90 to $94. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares fell 0.1% to $84.50 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR price target from $57 to $48. BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares rose 5% to $6.34 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE price target from $27 to $34. Baird analyst Colleen Kusy maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares fell 2.2% to $15.36 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut Newell Brands Inc. NWL price target from $26 to $23. Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Newell Brands shares fell 4.6% to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $124 to $131. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained the stock with a Hold. Darden fell 1.6% to close at $123.21 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $77 to $82. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares rose 11.3% to $62.13 in pre-market trading.
