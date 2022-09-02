The Dow Jones closed higher by around 146 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

Stryve Foods

The Trade: Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX CEO Christopher J Boever bought a total of 65,000 shares at an average price of $0.66. To acquire these shares, it cost around $43.2 thousand.

CEO Christopher J Boever bought a total of 65,000 shares at an average price of $0.66. To acquire these shares, it cost around $43.2 thousand. What’s Happening: Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. What Stryve Foods Does: Stryve Foods Inc is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories.

BitNile Holdings

The Trade : BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 336,750 shares at an average price of $0.31. The insider spent around $104.29 thousand to buy those shares.

: Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 336,750 shares at an average price of $0.31. The insider spent around $104.29 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : BitNile recently posted 1H total revenue of $50.19 million.

: BitNile recently posted 1H total revenue of $50.19 million. What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

LiveOne