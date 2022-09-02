The Dow Jones closed higher by around 146 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Stryve Foods
- The Trade: Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX CEO Christopher J Boever bought a total of 65,000 shares at an average price of $0.66. To acquire these shares, it cost around $43.2 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- What Stryve Foods Does: Stryve Foods Inc is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories.
BitNile Holdings
- The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 336,750 shares at an average price of $0.31. The insider spent around $104.29 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: BitNile recently posted 1H total revenue of $50.19 million.
- What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.
This Analyst Predicts $700 For Broadcom, Plus RBC Capital Slashes PT On This Stock By 85%
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
LiveOne
- The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. LVO CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.15 thousand.
- What’s Happening: LiveOne recently reported its preloaded platform distribution partnership with TCL.
- What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.