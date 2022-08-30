Apple, Inc. AAPL analysts have begun discussing Cupertino’s long-rumored satellite Phone after the company sent out the invite for the Sept. 7 iPhone launch event.

What Happened: Apple has tested satellite communication in the iPhone 14 before mass production and has completed hardware tests but whether the feature will be part of the newest model depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model, Ming-Chi Kuo, a Taiwan-based analyst who is fairly accurate with his Apple predictions, said.

The TFI Securities analyst noted that Apple had completed hardware development of satellite communication in the previous iPhone iteration – the iPhone 13 itself. The tech giant finally did not offer the feature as it had not negotiated the business model, he added.

See also: Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Satellite Communication A Must-Have Smartphone Feature: iPhone 14’s satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting /voice services, the analyst said.

Emergency texting/voice services through satellite communication, according to Kuo, is a “must-have” smartphone feature, given the increasing frequency of natural disasters and geopolitical conflicts in recent years.

Even if satellite communication service does not come with this installment, it will happen eventually, the analyst said.

Kuo is of the view Globalstar, Inc. GSAT will most likely partner with Apple for satellite communication. Satellite communication operators such as Globalstar deserve investors’ attention, given the highest entry barriers into this arena, he added.

Apple closed Monday’s session 1.37% lower at $161.38, according to Benzinga Pro data. Globalstar was down a more modest 0.50% at $1.98.