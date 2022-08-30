US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Stryve Foods

The Trade: Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX Director Gregory S. Christenson bought a total of 75,000 shares at an average price of $0.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $48.75 thousand.

What's Happening: Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. What Stryve Foods Does: Stryve Foods Inc is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories.

Harvard Bioscience

The Trade : Harvard Bioscience, Inc. HBIO Director Bertrand Loy acquired a total of 9,291 shares at an average price of $3.41. The insider spent around $31.68 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Harvard Bioscience recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

: Harvard Bioscience recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. What Harvard Bioscience Does: Harvard Bioscience Inc is a US-based developer, manufacturer, and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development.

comScore

The Trade : comScore, Inc. SCOR Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 350,000 shares at an average price of $2.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $731.62 thousand.

What's Happening : The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales. What comScore Does: comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries.

