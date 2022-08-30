McDonald's Gets A Price Target Boost By This Analyst; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- Tigress Financial raised the price target on McDonald's Corporation MCD from $314 to $320. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on the stock. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $256.44 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT price target from $3 to $2. However, RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained the stock with a Sector Perform rating. SelectQuote shares rose 0.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF from $17 to $15. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 1.5% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Pinduoduo Inc. PDD from $77 to $89. Pinduoduo shares rose 2.8% to $67.86 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut the price target on Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB from $12 to $10.5. Gambling.com shares rose 6.5% to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $505 to $512. Lululemon shares rose 1.8% to $312.97 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI from $28 to $24. Douglas Emmett shares fell 0.6% to close at $19.84 on Monday.
