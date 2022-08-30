CNBC's Final Trades: Cleveland-Cliffs, Dollar General And This Energy Giant With "At Least Another 10-15% Upside'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF, saying that “economic activity with hard construction would require steel.”

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said that FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is the “industry leader for market intelligence within the investment industry with 10% earnings.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower said that Dollar General Corp. DG “had a really good quarter,” with margins holding “really remarkably well.” She added that 80% of the company’s business is consumables, which is why they are doing well.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he believes there is “at least another 10-15% upside” in ExxonMobil Corp XOM.