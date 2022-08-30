ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Cleveland-Cliffs, Dollar General And This Energy Giant With "At Least Another 10-15% Upside'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF, saying that “economic activity with hard construction would require steel.”

Also Read: Indian Industrialist Now Next Only To Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos In Wealth At $137B Net Worth

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said that FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is the “industry leader for market intelligence within the investment industry with 10% earnings.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said that Dollar General Corp. DG “had a really good quarter,” with margins holding “really remarkably well.” She added that 80% of the company’s business is consumables, which is why they are doing well.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he believes there is “at least another 10-15% upside” in ExxonMobil Corp XOM.

