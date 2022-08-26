EQT Corporation, JPMorgan Chase, Blackstone And This Auto-Tech Stock Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose EQT Corporation EQT. “It’s a nat-gas and this stock has done well over the last six months,” Weiss mentioned. “I continue to believe that nat-gas prices are going to accelerate,” he added.
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM saying that it has a “3.5% yield” and “could have 50% upside over the next few years.”
Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that Blackstone Inc BX offers a 0.5% yield, trades at a market multiple and is a leader in private equity.
Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Aptiv PLC APTV has no dividend yield but “4.5% free cash flow.”
“20% earnings growth after depressed earnings for the next three years,” she added.
