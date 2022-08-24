CNBC's Final Trades: Corteva, Raytheon Technologies, Encore Capital, And This Health Care Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower chose Corteva Inc CTVA, saying that she likes the agriscience cycle. “They have pricing power. They also have a cost-cutting program,” Link mentioned. “So, I think margins have a lot of upside from here,” she added.
Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management advised to “hideout” in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV “during this chap, even after the summer rally [it's] still trading below the index.”
“It’s a good place to be for both group and defense in a large cap space,” she added.
Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr said he likes Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX at these levels for the long term. The company has 10% growth, trades at 17 times earnings and offers a 4% dividend yield, Farr added.
Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management believes that “there are 50-50 odds of a recession in the next 12 months.” “That’s what the market’s expectation is as well,” he said. Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG “works with underwater borrowers of credit card debt to help them get out from under it and earn a profit along the way,” Brown mentioned. “This is I think the way I want to play it,” he added.
