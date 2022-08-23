Bed Bath & Beyond Secures Loan Deal As It Tries To Stay Afloat: Report

Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has reportedly secured a loan deal to bolster its balance sheet.
What Happened: The New Jersey-headquartered home goods retailer has selected a lender following a marketing process undertaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The size and structure of the loan deal weren’t immediately clear. The company is expected to provide an update on its efforts to bolster its finances at the end of August, according to the Journal.
See Also: How To Buy Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares
Why It Matters: Bed Bath & Beyond needs $375 million to shore up its cash reserves and help pay its existing debt obligations, noted the Journal. The company burned through $500 million of cash in the quarter ended May.
Shares of the retailer shot up 60% in mid-August as it emerged that Chewy Inc CHWY CEO and GameStop Corporation GME Chair Ryan Cohen had been buying out-of-the money call options in the company.
Cohen later cashed out of his position, which in turn sent Bed Bath & Beyond shares crashing. Notably, the company has been in the crosshairs of "meme stock" investors of late.
Recently, Bed Bath & Beyond hired a firm to help tackle its high debt and execute a potential restructuring.
Price Action: On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed 5% lower at $8.78 in regular trading and rose 0.1% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Meet The 20-Year-Old Who Made More On BBBY Stock Than Ryan Cohen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.