CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Stocks That Should Be Getting Your Attention Right Now

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Devon Energy Corp’s DVN stock is likely to be driven by natural gas and that oil could be “rocky for a while.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Valero Energy Corporation VLO as his final trade.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that around 75% of what flows through the pipelines of Kinder Morgan Inc KMI is natural gas and that’s “gonna pick up along with the price because Europe needs it.” Normally, where this many people are on one side of the trade, it’s a good time to go the other way, Lebenthal stated.

He added, however, that this may not be the right move for Kinder Morgan’s stock. “The supply-demand imbalance is stark in both natural gas and crude oil,” Lebenthal explained.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM. “Texas-based mineral and royalty interest in natural gas and oil, so has about a 10% distribution,” she said. “Go oil, go energy,” Bryn added.