CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Stocks That Should Be Getting Your Attention Right Now

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Devon Energy Corp’s DVN stock is likely to be driven by natural gas and that oil could be “rocky for a while.”
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Valero Energy Corporation VLO as his final trade.
Check out other energy stocks making moves in the premarket.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that around 75% of what flows through the pipelines of Kinder Morgan Inc KMI is natural gas and that’s “gonna pick up along with the price because Europe needs it.” Normally, where this many people are on one side of the trade, it’s a good time to go the other way, Lebenthal stated.
He added, however, that this may not be the right move for Kinder Morgan’s stock. “The supply-demand imbalance is stark in both natural gas and crude oil,” Lebenthal explained.
Also Read: Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM. “Texas-based mineral and royalty interest in natural gas and oil, so has about a 10% distribution,” she said. “Go oil, go energy,” Bryn added.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.