Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios.
Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when comparing all three funds, while Soros Fund Management is the most differentiated.
Although their funds own numerous assets in diversified positions, it is quite difficult to pinpoint a dividend stock owned by all three. Instead, we cross-examined the data to see which stocks the hedge fund manager pairs have in common.
STORE Capital Corporation STOR is offering a dividend yield of 5.46% or $1.54 per share annually making quarterly payments, with a solid track record of raising its dividends over the past six year. Store Capital is a real estate investment trust involved in the acquisition and management of single tenant operation real estate across the U.S. The company primarily leases facilities to middle-market and large businesses through long-term agreements.
Both Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and Point72 Asset Management currently have positions in STORE Capital as of the most recent 13F SEC filings.
Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation BK is offering a dividend yield of 3.37% or $1.48 per share annually through quarterly payments, with a notable track record of raising its dividends over the past 11 years. Bank Of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle, providing financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets.
Similarly, both Warren Buffett and George Soros are holding positions in Bank Of New York Mellon, as of the second quarter of 2022.
Also Read: New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2
Nike Inc NKE is offering a dividend yield of 1.08% or $1.22 per share annually using quarterly payments, with a stellar track record of raising its dividends for 21 consecutive years. Nike has more than 300 factories in more than 30 countries as the company designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories including running, basketball, football (soccer), training, sportswear, and Jordan.
As of the second quarter of 2022, Nike is currently owned by Point72 Asset Management and Soros Fund Management, as Berkshire has not opened a position in Nike.
Photo: Courtesy of Frank Styles and Fortune Live Media on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
