BZ Chart Of The Day: Johnson & Johnson Is Nearing This Key Support Level

Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock is oversold and getting close to a level that has been support in the past.
Oversold refers to momentum. It means the stock has been aggressively sold so hard that it is below what would be its usual or typical trading range.
This is important because traders will be expecting a reversion to the mean, and this will draw them into the market as buyers. They could push the price higher.
Shares are also getting close to support around the important $158 level. Support is a large group of investors who are looking to pay close to the same price for new shares.
Stocks often rally off of support. This is especially the case when they are oversold. This is a fundamental principle of financial markets.
To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.