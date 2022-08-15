Great Elm Group And 3 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Medalist Diversified REIT
- The Trade: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. MDRR 10% owner Susan Finley bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $44.6 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Alfred Lee Finley, last month, disclosed a 10.9% passive stake in Medalist Diversified REIT.
- What Medalist Diversified REIT Does: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is engaged in the acquisition, reposition, renovation, leasing and managing of income-producing properties with a focus on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties and hotel properties.
Vivos
- The Trade: Vivos Inc. RDGL CEO and President Michael K Korenko acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $0.07. The insider spent around $14 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped 17% over the past six months.
- What Vivos Does: Vivos Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of RadioGel which is a brachytherapy device comprising highly insoluble particles delivered by needle injection using a water-polymer composite for high-dose treatment of non-resectable solid tumors.
Hydrofarm Holdings
- The Trade: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM Director, CEO and Chairman of the Board William Douglas Toler acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $93.14 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Hydrofarm Holdings Group recently said net sales decreased 27% to $97.5 million for the second quarter.
- What Hydrofarm Holdings Does: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc is a distributor and manufacturer of agriculture equipment and supplies.
Great Elm Group
- The Trade: Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG 10% owner BC Advisors LLC acquired a total of 45,264 shares at an average price of $2.01. The insider spent $90.8 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past month.
- What Great Elm Group Does: Great Elm Group Inc formerly, Great Elm Capital Group Inc operates as a holding company. The company operates in four business lines including durable medical equipment, investment management and real estate with general corporate.
