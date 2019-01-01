QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
394.2K/792.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
337.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Vivos Inc is a United States-based radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of RadioGel which is a brachytherapy device comprising highly insoluble particles delivered by needle injection using a water-polymer composite for high-dose treatment of non-resectable solid tumors. IsoPet is another product of the company used for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company derives revenue through sales of its products.

Vivos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivos (RDGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivos (OTCQB: RDGL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vivos's (RDGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vivos.

Q

What is the target price for Vivos (RDGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivos

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivos (RDGL)?

A

The stock price for Vivos (OTCQB: RDGL) is $0.0689 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vivos (RDGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivos.

Q

When is Vivos (OTCQB:RDGL) reporting earnings?

A

Vivos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vivos (RDGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivos.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivos (RDGL) operate in?

A

Vivos is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.