$2 Million Bet On Civitas Resources? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Civitas Resources
- The Trade: Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI President and CEO M. Christopher Doyle acquired a total of 33,623 shares at an average price of $59.66. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.01 million.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What Civitas Resources Does: Civitas Resources Inc is a carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin
Greenhill & Co
- The Trade: Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL Chairman and CEO Scott L Bok acquired a total 119,979 shares at an average price of $8.87. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.06 million.
- What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported downbeat Q2 results.
- What Greenhill Does: Greenhill & Co Inc is an independent investment bank that provides financial and strategic advice on significant domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Also check this: Why Invitae Climbed Around 279%; Here Are 98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
WeWork
- The Trade: WeWork Inc. WE Chief Financial Officer Andre J Fernandez bought a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $5.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $200.5 thousand.
- What’s Happening: WeWork recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- What WeWork Does: WeWork Inc is a commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces for technology startups and services for other enterprises.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.