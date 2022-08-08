$2 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
TransUnion
- The Trade: TransUnion TRU President and CEO Christopher Cartwright acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $79.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.99 million.
- What’s Happening: TransUnion, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and guidance below estimates.
- What TransUnion Does: TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit.
Boot Barn Holdings
- The Trade: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT CFO and Secretary James M Watkins acquired a total 2,500 shares at an average price of $60.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $152.08 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Boot Barn recently issued weak guidance.
- What Boot Barn Does: Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States.
Graham
- The Trade: Graham Corporation GHM President and CEO Daniel J Thoren bought a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $7.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $58.73 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Graham recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- What Graham Does: Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, and chemical/petrochemical industries based with emphasis on the United States.
Aldeyra Therapeutics
- The Trade: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX 10% owner Joseph Edelman bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.84. The insider spent around $584 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Aldeyra Therapeutics recently reported quarterly losses of $(0.30) per share
- What Aldeyra Therapeutics Does: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases.
