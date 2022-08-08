Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today.

Oasis Network ROSE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Decred DCR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.9% to $23,426, while ETH gained around 2.4% to $1,722 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and American International Group, Inc. AIG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.1064

24-hour gain: 25.5%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $3.04

24-hour gain: 14.9%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.95

24-hour gain: 10.7%

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.55

24-hour gain: 10.4%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.9122

24-hour gain: 9.9%



Losers

Decred DCR/USD

Price: $37.17

24-hour drop: 8.6%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.50

24-hour drop: 2.2%

Kusama KSM/USD

Price: $65.84

24-hour drop: 2.1%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.89

24-hour drop: 1.3%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $1.96

24-hour drop: 1%