Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today.
Oasis Network ROSE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Decred DCR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour increase of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by around 1.9% to $23,426, while ETH gained around 2.4% to $1,722 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and American International Group, Inc. AIG, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.1064
24-hour gain: 25.5%
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $3.04
24-hour gain: 14.9%
- THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $2.95
24-hour gain: 10.7%
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
Price: $4.55
24-hour gain: 10.4%
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.9122
24-hour gain: 9.9%
Losers
- Decred DCR/USD
Price: $37.17
24-hour drop: 8.6%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.50
24-hour drop: 2.2%
- Kusama KSM/USD
Price: $65.84
24-hour drop: 2.1%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.89
24-hour drop: 1.3%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $1.96
24-hour drop: 1%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month