Around $1.4 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
FTAI Infrastructure
- The Trade: FTAI Infrastructure Inc. FIP CFO, CAO Scott Christopher bought a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $2.71. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.3 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained 10% since the start of the year.
- What FTAI Infrastructure Does: FTAI Infrastructure Inc's operations consist of three primary business lines: Ports and Terminals, Railroads and companies and assets participating in global Energy Transition.
PHX Minerals
- The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. PHX 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 19,035 shares at an average price of $3.04. The insider spent around $57.94 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: PHX Minerals is expected to release results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
- What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On eBay After Q2 Results
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Ring Energy
- The Trade: Ring Energy, Inc. REI 10% owner Deborah Kruse acquired a total of 507,214 shares at an average price of $2.67. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.35 million.
- What’s Happening: Roth Capital recently downgraded Ring Energy from Buy to Neutral and announced a $7.5 price target.
- What Ring Energy Does: Ring Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Midland, Texas.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.