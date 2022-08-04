$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Herbalife Nutrition
- The Trade: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF Director John Tartol acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.27. To acquire these shares, it cost around $126.33 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Herbalife Nutrition recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.96.
- What Herbalife Nutrition Does: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature, promotional, and other.
Greenbrier Companies
- The Trade: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX Director Antonio O Garza acquired a total 8,195 shares at an average price of $30.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $249.97 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Greenbrier reported a new $150 million term loan.
- What Greenbrier Companies Does: Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad.
American Assets Trust
- The Trade: American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT Chairman and CEO Ernest Rady bought a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $29.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.04 million.
- What’s Happening: American Assets Trust recently posted Q2 FFO of $0.58.
- What American Assets Trust Does: American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States.
