Moderna To $74? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

- Jefferies cut the price target on Medifast, Inc. MED from $345 to $150. However, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Medifast shares fell 12.7% to $149.75 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $63 to $59. However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. eBay shares rose 0.7% to $50.85 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink reduced Moderna, Inc. MRNA price target from $77 to $74. However, SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained an Underperform rating on the stock. Moderna shares fell 0.2% to $186.12 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays reduced Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $2,390 to $2,270. However, Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Booking shares fell 2.9% to $1,908.81 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James increased Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH price target from $135 to $145. However, Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained the stock with a Strong Buy. Clean Harbors shares rose 10.1% to close at $108.15 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Electronic Arts Inc. EA price target from $145 to $155. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Electronic Arts rose 0.4% to $133.82 in pre-market trading.
