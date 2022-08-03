CNBC's Final Trades: Walt Disney, Diamondback Energy, And This 'Great Example Of A Software Stock'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr said Walt Disney Co DIS is “still gonna come back down 37% off the highs, growing earnings by likely 15%.”

“I like Disney. Their businesses are coming back. Thor: Love and Thunder doing great, streaming doing great,” he added.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said she could not believe Diamondback Energy Inc FANG had opened lower on Monday morning, but it has “recovered nicely.”

“Keep it until the revenue meet, record free cash flow, paying down debt, near $2 billion buyback on top of the other $2 billion that they have,” Link stated. “They’re minting money,” she added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Workday Inc WDAY was “a great example of a software stock that is going to continue to be able to grow subscribers over the course of the next couple of years.” “Human resources and price resource management are incredibly important in a hybrid environment,” she added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended taking advantage of the earnings sell-off in ON Semiconductor Corp ON. “Today the stock has bounced back nicely within 5% of its all-time high — it’s gonna get there,” he added.