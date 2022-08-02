$15 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
TherapeuticsMD
- The Trade: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD 10% owner Efraim David Rosen acquired a total of 580,000 shares at an average price of $25.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $15 million.
- What’s Happening: TherapeuticsMD announced it has received a $15 million private investment from Rubric Capital Management.
- What TherapeuticsMD Does: TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women.
Blackstone
- The Trade: Blackstone Inc. BX Director Reginald Brown acquired a total of 3,100 shares at an average price of $99.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $307.99 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Blackstone Does: Blackstone is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with $940.8 billion in total asset under management, including $683.8 billion in fee-earning asset under management, at the end of June 2022.
Luxfer Holdings
- The Trade: Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR Director Patrick K Mullen bought a total of 6,200 shares at an average price of $16.12. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99.93 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Luxfer Holdings Does: Luxfer Holdings PLC is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies.
