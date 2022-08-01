CNBC's Final Trades: American Express, EOG Resources, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium And A Major Auto Maker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose American Express Co. AXP, citing the company's net revenue growth of 31%.

The “high-end consumer is still doing well,” Snipe said. “I like it here."

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said, “Everyone has given up on energy in the individual investor community.” None of the companies have reported results as strong as Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX, Sechan mentioned.

“You’ve got to buy EOG Resources Inc EOG going into earnings.”

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium JEPQ.

“It owns the main constituents of NASDAQ 100," Vingiello said. “They sell about 3-5% out of the money calls.”

“You can get income in a more defensive way to own technology instead of just owning” either individual stocks or Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ, she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that General Motors Co. GM is “one of the several stocks that traded down on earnings that were actually pretty good.”

“Once it found its footing, it’s started to rise again and I think that’s gonna continue,” he added.

Image courtesy of AmEx