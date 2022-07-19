Over $112 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 4 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.

Occidental Petroleum

The Trade: Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 1,942,900 shares at an average price of $57.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $112.11 million.

What's Happening: Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Buy to Neutral and announced a $70 price target.

Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Buy to Neutral and announced a $70 price target. What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Energy Transfer

The Trade: Energy Transfer LP ET Director Richard Brannon acquired a total of 137,680 shares at an average price of $9.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.33 million.

What's Happening: Energy Transfer is expected to release earnings for the second quarter on August 3, 2022.

Energy Transfer is expected to release earnings for the second quarter on August 3, 2022. What Energy Transfer Does: Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region.

Comtech Telecommunications

The Trade: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL CEO and President Michael Porcelain bought a total of 6,250 shares at an average price of $9.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $59.55 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's shares dipped around 57% over the past six months.

The company’s shares dipped around 57% over the past six months. What Comtech Telecommunications Does: Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions.

Fastenal