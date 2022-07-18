CNBC's Final Trades: KLA Corp, Visa, Aerospace & Defense And This Big Retailer

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said KLA Corp KLAC is a semiconductor company and semiconductors have been “behaving well lately.” He added, “It’s cheap relative and has tremendous margins.”

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Visa Inc V, saying that “increased international travel, U.S. dollar and euro parity as well as easing restrictions bodes well for their business.”

Check out other consumer stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, saying this is “the perfect sector for the era of fist bump diplomacy.”

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Costco Wholesale Corporation COST. “Sales are up 20% in June, traffic was up a little over 10%,” Snipe mentioned. He added that the stock is “a little expensive” but he liked it.