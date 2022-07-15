CNBC's Final Trades: Shake Shack, Compass Diversified Holdings, NXP Semiconductors And This Shorting Opportunity

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Daniel Meyer bought another 21,000 shares of Shake Shack Inc SHAK on Thursday.

The purchase represents $831,000 worth of stock, Brown mentioned. “You only buy in the open market for one reason. You think it’s undervalued and it’s going up,” he added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Compass Diversified Holdings CODI is a consumer stock like Shake Shack. The company offers a 4.5% dividend yield, she added.

Check out other consumer stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI as his final trade.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended to short iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT

Photo via Shutterstock.