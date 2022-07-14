Over $42 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

US producer prices likely to rise 0.8% on the month in June to match the previous month’s growth. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

SeaChange International

The Trade: SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 424,942 shares at an average price of $0.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $230.22 thousand.

10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 424,942 shares at an average price of $0.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $230.22 thousand. What’s Happening: SeaChange, and Triller, last month, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.

SeaChange, and Triller, last month, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger. What SeaChange International Does: SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies.

Entasis Therapeutics

The Trade : Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ETTX 10% owner Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC acquired a total of 19,270,476 shares at an average price of $2.20. The insider spent around $42.4 million to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Innoviva Strategic Opportunities LLC acquired a total of 19,270,476 shares at an average price of $2.20. The insider spent around $42.4 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Entasis Therapeutics, last month, highlighted presentation of data on Sulbactam-Durlobactam and ETX0462 at 2022 ASM Microbe Annual Conference.

: Entasis Therapeutics, last month, highlighted presentation of data on Sulbactam-Durlobactam and ETX0462 at 2022 ASM Microbe Annual Conference. What Entasis Therapeutics Does: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

CalAmp

The Trade : CalAmp Corp. CAMP Director Wes Cummins acquired a total of 374,207 shares at an average price of $4.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.55 million.

: Director Wes Cummins acquired a total of 374,207 shares at an average price of $4.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.55 million. What’s Happening : CalAmp recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

: CalAmp recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. What CalAmp Does: CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers.

Crexendo