Bitcoin Breaches $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the major $20,000 level on Thursday with the overall cryptocurrency market showing some signs of recovery.

After starting the day on a cautious note, Bitcoin prices increased their gains, breaching the $20,300 level as the day progressed. However, prices eased later in the session, taking Bitcoin below $20,000.

Greens dominated the overall crypto market, with popular altcoins, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), recording gains in the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization was around $896 billion, a 24-hour increase of close to 3%. BTC was trading higher by 1.5% at $19,964, while Ethereum climbed around 2.3% to $1,100 on Thursday.



Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Polygon (MATIC)

Price: $0.6352

24-hour gain: 15.3%

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $1.03

24-hour gain: 14.4%

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $79.03

24-hour gain: 12.5%

Arweave (AR)

Price: $12.47

24-hour gain: 11.8%

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $2.63

24-hour gain: 11.7%

Losers

TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Price: $0.03762

24-hour drop: 11.7%

Gala (GALA)

Price: $0.04778

24-hour drop: 2.6%

Amp (AMP)

Price: $0.008642

24-hour drop: 2.3%

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $5.26

24-hour drop: 1.8%

Fei USD (FEI)

Price: $0.9849

24-hour drop: 0.8%