Bitcoin Breaches $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the major $20,000 level on Thursday with the overall cryptocurrency market showing some signs of recovery.
After starting the day on a cautious note, Bitcoin prices increased their gains, breaching the $20,300 level as the day progressed. However, prices eased later in the session, taking Bitcoin below $20,000.
Greens dominated the overall crypto market, with popular altcoins, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), recording gains in the past 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization was around $896 billion, a 24-hour increase of close to 3%. BTC was trading higher by 1.5% at $19,964, while Ethereum climbed around 2.3% to $1,100 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Polygon (MATIC)
Price: $0.6352
24-hour gain: 15.3%
Curve DAO Token (CRV)
Price: $1.03
24-hour gain: 14.4%
Aave (AAVE)
Price: $79.03
24-hour gain: 12.5%
Arweave (AR)
Price: $12.47
24-hour gain: 11.8%
Synthetix (SNX)
Price: $2.63
24-hour gain: 11.7%
Losers
TerraClassicUSD (USTC)
Price: $0.03762
24-hour drop: 11.7%
Gala (GALA)
Price: $0.04778
24-hour drop: 2.6%
Amp (AMP)
Price: $0.008642
24-hour drop: 2.3%
UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
Price: $5.26
24-hour drop: 1.8%
Fei USD (FEI)
Price: $0.9849
24-hour drop: 0.8%
