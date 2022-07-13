Delta Air Lines, Fastenal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With the US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday after recording losses in the previous session, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 1.3% to $31.50 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares jumped in the after-hours trading session after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company. Stitch Fix shares climbed 8.9% to $5.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company FAST to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AngioDynamics shares fell 0.1% to $49.97 in after-hours trading.

