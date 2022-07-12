Perpetua Resources And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Perpetua Resources

The Trade: Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA Chief Financial Officer Jessica Largent acquired a total of 12,500 shares at an average price of $2.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35 thousand.

What's Happening: Perpetua Resources, last month, selected IMCO Construction as a partner to begin water quality improvements in the Stibnite mining district from July to October 2022.

What Perpetua Resources Does: Perpetua Resources, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States.

BitNile Holdings

The Trade : BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 1,218,211 shares at an average price of $0.36. The insider spent around $443.13 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : BitNile Holdings reported the formation of Ault Energy, LLC, a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc., itself a subsidiary of BitNile.

What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings, incorporated in 1969, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions.

Art's-Way Manufacturing