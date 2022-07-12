This Healthcare Stock is Surging By Over 21%: Here's 24 Biggest Movers In Tuesday's Pre-Market

Gainers
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 66% to $0.7802 in pre-market trading. Versus Systems, last month, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Histogen Inc.. HSTO rose 47.4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday. The company, last month, announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 23.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Monday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 21.2% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. The company said it sees Q3 preliminary unaudited revenue to be in the range of $13.4 million to $13.9 million, a surge of around 463% to 484% year-over-year.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD rose 13.4% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Monday. EW Healthcare Partners recently announced extension of TherapeuticsMD tender offer.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 12.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 12.6% to $0.89 in pre-market trading.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 12.4% to $0.1716 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on Monday, granted Breakthrough Device Designation for T2 Biosystems’ T2Lyme Panel, intended to test individuals with signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and aid in the diagnosis of early Lyme disease.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 10.9% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT rose 10.9% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Westport Fuel Systems was awarded €38 million program to supply LPG fuel systems to a global OEM.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 10.2% to $0.3196 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA rose 9.5% to $0.91 in pre-market trading.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA rose 8.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM rose 8.1% to $1.86 in pre-market trading.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 12.7% to $0.2005 in pre-market trading. MMTEC, announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 13.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM shares fell 11.7% to $0.2975 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics shares jumped 40% on Monday after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 10.5% to $0.4220 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Monday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE fell 9.5% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after declining more than 4% on Monday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 8.1% to $6.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 162% on Monday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 7.8% to $0.2140 in pre-market trading after the company announced receipt of non-compliance notice from NASDAQ.
- Inpixon INPX fell 6.9% to $0.1815 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 6.8% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS shares fell 5.8% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced a CEO transition and updated its second-quarter guidance. Gap announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position. The company also said that it expects second-quarter net sales to decline in approximately the high-single digit range, which is "relatively in line" with prior expectations.
- PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT shares fell 4.1% to $69.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
