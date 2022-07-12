Jim Cramer Is Shocked This Stock Is At $2: 'I Think That The Risk Is Priced In'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is shocked to see 23andMe Holding Co. ME at $2. "At $2, I think that the risk is priced in," he added.

When asked about Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, Cramer said, "If it’s in the mall, I still can’t approve it."

Cramer said A10 Networks Inc ATEN is "not proprietary enough, too much like other companies." He recommended staying away from it.

The "Mad Money" host recommended to hold off buying more Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG shares. He added, "Anything that is cannabis-related is no-go in my book."

Cramer said he doesn’t know why Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA is as low as it is. He recommended buying the stock and said it’s a "terrific investment."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr