Elon Musk Says Time For Donald Trump To 'Hang Up His Hat,' Issues This Warning To Democrats

Elon Musk has hit back against former President Donald Trump after the latter turned the heat on the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO over the weekend.

Quote tweeting a video of Trump's speech, wherein he called Musk a bulls**t artist — the world's richest person said it's time for the former president to hang up his hat and "sail into the sunset."

At the same time, Musk said that he doesn't hate Trump. When probed further on this by a Twitter follower, Musk rationalized that Trump would be 82 at the end of the term if he is elected as president in the 2024 polls. The age, according to Musk, would be too old to lead the United States.

Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.



If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

The Tesla CEO also reiterated his belief that the legal maximum age for the start of a presidential term should be 69.

Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?



Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk also concurred with a comment by one of his followers that there is a serious issue with gerontocracy, wherein leaders of many countries are "extremely old" and that it is impossible to stay in touch with people if they are many generations older than them. He responded with a 100 emoji that is used to relay support, approval or motivation.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk also disagreed with a comment that said he had told Trump he had voted for the GOP leader in a previous presidential election.

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Warning To Democrats: Musk also had a stern piece of advice for the Democrats, asking tem to call off the attack on Trump. "Don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," he warned.

Photo by Daniel Oberhaus on Flickr