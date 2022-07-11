Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying



The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Titan Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP 10% owner Activist Investing LLC acquired a total of 2,226,190 shares at an average price of $0.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.92 million.

10% owner Activist Investing LLC acquired a total of 2,226,190 shares at an average price of $0.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.92 million. What’s Happening: Titan Pharmaceuticals received decision to grant European patent titled 'Implantable Devices For Drug Delivery With Reduced Burst Release.'

Titan Pharmaceuticals received decision to grant European patent titled 'Implantable Devices For Drug Delivery With Reduced Burst Release.' What Titan Pharmaceuticals Does: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics utilizing its proprietary long-term drug delivery platform, ProNeura, for the treatment of select chronic diseases for which steady state delivery of a drug provides efficacy and/or safety benefit.

SeaChange International

The Trade : SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 201,978 shares at an average price of $0.57. The insider spent around $115.1 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 201,978 shares at an average price of $0.57. The insider spent around $115.1 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, recently agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.

: SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, recently agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021. What SeaChange International Does: SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies.

$698 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

NextNav

The Trade : NextNav Inc. NN 10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.2 thousand.

: 10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.2 thousand. What’s Happening : MetCom and NextNav recently signed a commercial agreement to scale Pinnacle in Japan.

: MetCom and NextNav recently signed a commercial agreement to scale Pinnacle in Japan. What NextNav Does: NextNav Inc provides GPS service. The company NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS.

9 Meters Biopharma