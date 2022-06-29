Quotient And 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Better Therapeutics

The Trade: Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX Mark Heinen acquired a total of 2,280 shares at an average price of $1.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4 thousand.

Mark Heinen acquired a total of 2,280 shares at an average price of $1.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4 thousand. What’s Happening: Better Therapeutics recently announced issuance of US patent covering key features of their prescription digital therapeutics platform.

Better Therapeutics recently announced issuance of US patent covering key features of their prescription digital therapeutics platform. What Better Therapeutics Does: Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioural therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases.

U.S. Gold

The Trade : U.S. Gold Corp. USAU Director Luke Norman acquired a total of 8,482 shares at an average price of $4.17. The insider spent around $35.4 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Luke Norman acquired a total of 8,482 shares at an average price of $4.17. The insider spent around $35.4 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained U.S. Gold with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16.5 to $14.5.

: HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained U.S. Gold with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16.5 to $14.5. What U.S. Gold Does: U.S. Gold Corp is a U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. It has a portfolio of exploration properties.

Quotient

The Trade : Quotient Limited QTNT CFO Ali Kiboro acquired a total of 66,666 shares at an average price of $0.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 thousand.

: CFO Ali Kiboro acquired a total of 66,666 shares at an average price of $0.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 thousand. What’s Happening : Quotient recently announced a $20 million underwritten public offering.

: Quotient recently announced a $20 million underwritten public offering. What Quotient Does: Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

