CNBC's Final Trades: Wynn Resorts, FedEx, General Mills And This Relatively Unknown Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he chose Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN — not because of China, but “really because the U.S. operation is doing much better than people expected.” Analyst estimates have been going up during the year and they could be right, given the rising room rates and traffic in Las Vegas, he added.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said FedEx Corporation’s FDX shares have risen, but there is room for further upside.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named General Mills, Inc. GIS as her final trade. “I think the pet business is going to be strong tomorrow (Wednesday),” Link said. “I think a 15.4% total revenue growth for pets, food service up 19% and again price mix at 12%. Let’s see what it does to overall demand and commentary.”

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr chose Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI, saying the company is “growing earnings at 10%.” He added that the stock is a buy after the pullback.