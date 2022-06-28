ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bigger Gains Ahead For Qualcomm After Crossing Legal Hurdle With Apple

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read

The Supreme Court Monday crushed Apple Inc’s AAPL bid to revive its patent dispute with Qualcomm, Inc QCOM in a lawsuit claiming infringement by Apple’s iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Qualcomm traded 1.6 times its average daily put volume on Monday. Calls outpaced puts by about 2:1, he added.

Check out other tech stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 9,630 of the July 1 weekly 130 calls at $1.60 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. The trader sees Qualcomm gaining at least 3% by Friday, he added.

Also Read: Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Feature The Powerful M2 Chip

QCOM Price Action: Shares of Qualcomm rose 1.66% to settle at $127.18 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas