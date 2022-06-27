$7.6 Million Bet On GMS? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although the US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tricida

The Trade: Tricida, Inc. TCDA 10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 492,020 shares at an average price of $10.37. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.1 million.

10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 492,020 shares at an average price of $10.37. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.1 million. What’s Happening: Tricida,, last month, said it is stopping its VALOR-CKD renal outcomes trial early for administrative reasons.

Tricida,, last month, said it is stopping its VALOR-CKD renal outcomes trial early for administrative reasons. What Tricida Does: Tricida Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal, or GI, tract.

GMS

The Trade: GMS Inc. GMS 10% owner Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 193,897 shares at an average price of $39.29. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.62 million.

10% owner Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 193,897 shares at an average price of $39.29. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.62 million. What’s Happening: GMS recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

GMS recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What GMS Does: GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: U.S. Durable Goods Orders And Other Macro Issues For Monday

Plains All American Pipeline