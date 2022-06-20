CNBC's Final Trades: Dollar General, Veeva Systems And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he bought the August 320 puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Dollar General Corp. DG in the backdrop of high inflation and supply chain issues. “They’re maintaining their margins between 8%-10% and I think it’s a good hold,” he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management chose Veeva Systems Inc VEEV, saying that analysts were increasing their estimates.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named B&G Foods, Inc. BGS as her final trade. “They have an 8.25% yield, trade at 14 times earnings and they’ve just done some really smart corporate repositioning,” she added.

Photo via Shutterstock.