ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CNBC's Final Trades: Dollar General, Veeva Systems And More

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 20, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
CNBC's Final Trades: Dollar General, Veeva Systems And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he bought the August 320 puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Dollar General Corp. DG in the backdrop of high inflation and supply chain issues. “They’re maintaining their margins between 8%-10% and I think it’s a good hold,” he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management chose Veeva Systems Inc VEEV, saying that analysts were increasing their estimates.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named B&G Foods, Inc. BGS as her final trade. “They have an 8.25% yield, trade at 14 times earnings and they’ve just done some really smart corporate repositioning,” she added.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCDecatur Capital ManagementDegas WrightGilman Hill Asset ManagementJason SnipeJenny HarringtonOdyssey Capital AdvisorsPete NajarianLong IdeasShort IdeasOptionsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas