Here's What Cramer Has To Say About Zuora, Johnson Controls International And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zuora Inc ZUO is losing money. "It does not fit our criteria of what you should own," he added.

When asked about 23andMe Holding Co ME, Cramer said, "At $2, I’m willing to buy the lottery ticket."

Cramer recommends not buying any Chinese stocks, when asked about Nio Inc NIO.

When asked about Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX, he said, "you can lose all that you put in. But as a pure spec, I think it’s a good one."

The "Mad Money" host believes Johnson Controls International PLC JCI works, but people are expecting the company to report a downbeat quarter. However, Cramer said, "I don’t think they are."

When asked about Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL, he said, "I’m always suspicious when I see that high a yield, and I always pass."

Cramer said, "I’ve got enough problems with major league banks. I do not need to fool around with minor league banks," when asked about Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL.

