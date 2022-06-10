ñol

Cramer Shares Takes On Berkshire Hathaway, Six Flags Entertainment And More

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he loves Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD. "Continue to buy that one," he added.

When asked about Portillo's Inc. PTLO, he said, "We're going to have to save that one for later and lower."

Cramer said he has been recommending Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) ever since the week the "Mad Money" show started. "Berkshire Hathaway is for me," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ over Anheuser Busch InBev NV BUD.

Cramer said he is not recommending Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX as "you're going to end up getting hurt … if you get bad weather."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas