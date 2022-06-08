Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Major Retail Stock 'Down Here'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can't go with BlackLine Inc BL as it is losing money.

Cramer recommended buying Enbridge Inc ENB.

When asked about Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG, he said, "We don’t really know what they do."

The "Mad Money" host believes MetLife Inc MET is "too cheap a stock…I’m going to have to say yes to that, even as I’m not a great fan of the insurers."

When asked about Farfetch Ltd FTCH, Cramer said, "I say, buy Target Corporation TGT down here."

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr