Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Major Retail Stock 'Down Here'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can't go with BlackLine Inc BL as it is losing money.

Cramer recommended buying Enbridge Inc ENB.

When asked about Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG, he said, "We don’t really know what they do."

The "Mad Money" host believes MetLife Inc MET is "too cheap a stock…I’m going to have to say yes to that, even as I’m not a great fan of the insurers."

Also See: Walmart Heir Rob Walton Buys American Football Franchise Denver Broncos

When asked about Farfetch Ltd FTCH, Cramer said, "I say, buy Target Corporation TGT down here."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

