Walmart Heir Rob Walton Buys American Football Franchise Denver Broncos

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Rob Walton, one of the heirs of Walmart Inc WMT fortune, has agreed to acquire the American football franchise, Denver Broncos.
  • The deal was sealed for $4.65 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The purchase and sale agreement calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust.
  • The report noted Walmart chairman Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton Penner, who is Rob's daughter, are also included in the buyer's list.
  • The agreement is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.29% at $123.26 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

