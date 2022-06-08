Walmart Heir Rob Walton Buys American Football Franchise Denver Broncos

- Rob Walton, one of the heirs of Walmart Inc WMT fortune, has agreed to acquire the American football franchise, Denver Broncos.
- The deal was sealed for $4.65 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The purchase and sale agreement calls for the Walton-Penner family to acquire the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust.
- The report noted Walmart chairman Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton Penner, who is Rob's daughter, are also included in the buyer's list.
- The agreement is subject to approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.29% at $123.26 on Tuesday.
