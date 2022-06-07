CNBC's Final Trades: Rockwell Automation, Generac Holdings, Unum And This Payments Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Rockwell Automation ROK, saying that as production resumes in the U.S., “automation is going to be key, given the labor shortages.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC is a play on clean energy and alternate fuels. “We’re coming into the hurricane season,” he added. Terranova stated further that the valuation had come down enough to where it's “reasonable.”

Check out alternate energy stocks moving in the premarket.

Jon Najarian chose Unum Group UNM as his final trade, saying that there had been unusual activity in the July $37.50 strike.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi And Husband Scoop Up Over $1 Million In These Two Technology Stocks

Sarat Sethi said American Express Company AXP as a “tailwind with services spending for the consumer” and “the optionality of business spending as people start traveling.” He added, “Gen Zs and Millennials are starting to spend.”