ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CNBC's Final Trades: Rockwell Automation, Generac Holdings, Unum And This Payments Stock

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 9:10 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Rockwell Automation ROK, saying that as production resumes in the U.S., “automation is going to be key, given the labor shortages.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC is a play on clean energy and alternate fuels. “We’re coming into the hurricane season,” he added. Terranova stated further that the valuation had come down enough to where it's “reasonable.”

Check out alternate energy stocks moving in the premarket.

Jon Najarian chose Unum Group UNM as his final trade, saying that there had been unusual activity in the July $37.50 strike.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi And Husband Scoop Up Over $1 Million In These Two Technology Stocks

Sarat Sethi said American Express Company AXP as a “tailwind with services spending for the consumer” and “the optionality of business spending as people start traveling.” He added, “Gen Zs and Millennials are starting to spend.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Boston PrivateCNBCJon NajarianJoseph TerranovaSarat SethiShannon SaccociaVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas