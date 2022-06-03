CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, ChargePoint, Nvidia And This Logistics Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Visa Inc V is a global leader in payments and “cross-border payments are picking up.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT as his final trade.

Pete Najarian mentioned that there had been “huge call buying” in Nvidia Corporation NVDA. He added that the stock is on track to breaching $200.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that XPO Logistics Inc XPO had “filed confidentially on the spinoff of their technology-enabled broker business.” The move is going to “unlock huge value,” Weiss added.