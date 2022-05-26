CNBC's Final Trades: Charter Communications, T Rowe Price Group, Citigroup And This Shorting Opportunity

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that Charter Communications Inc CHTR is “a straight, pure cable company.” She added, “They’re not in the streaming wars. They are not doing a lot of programming.” The stock has lost 40% and seems “attractive,” Firestone mentioned.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he bought T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.

Pete Najarian chose Citigroup Inc C as his final trade. He said he liked all the banks but Citigroup “has the most upside.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended to short iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT. “The Fed minutes are going to be as hawking as what Powell’s speeches were,” he added.