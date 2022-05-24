CNBC's Final Trades: BHP Group, Cleveland-Cliffs And These 2 Banking Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said BHP Group Ltd BHP is a leading miner in copper, oil and zinc.

“It pays over 9% dividend. I think it’s a good long-term hold,” Talkington added. Its dividend is higher than the long-term average of the S&P, she mentioned.

Sarat Sethi named Morgan Stanley MS as his final trade. Comments from Jimmy Donovan “are going to give tailwind to the stock,” he said, adding: “60% wealth management, very little credit exposure, stock’s come down quite a bit.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he initiated a position in T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF as his final trade.