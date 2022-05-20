CNBC's Final Trades: TJX Companies, JPMorgan Chase, NXP Semiconductors And This Bitcoin Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that TJX Companies Inc TJX had reported a great quarter. “They are also a huge beneficiary of excess inventory in retail and in general,” Vingiello mentioned.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM as his final trade. “Eight times earnings, 3.25% dividend yield,” Brown said. “If it’s not pricing in recession yet, it’s getting awfully close. I would be a buyer here in the low one hundreds,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he had taken a “small long position” in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. “Even if they cut earnings in half, it’s still only 11 times earnings,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said chose NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI. “If, as I believe, we’re in a growth slowdown and we’re going to come roaring back next year, this is exactly the sort of stock, in exactly the sort of sector that you wanna be in,” he said.