CNBC's Final Trades: NextEra Energy, Physicians Realty Trust, Apple And Wynn Resorts

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said NextEra Energy Inc NEE is a best-in-class utility. The stock is down 23% year to date, Link mentioned. The company offers “above average growth and returns,” she added.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr chose Physicians Realty Trust DOC, citing “$17 a share, $4 billion, 5.2% dividend, and it’s a medical office space kind of a REIT.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Apple Inc AAPL will be repurchasing a lot of its stock through summer.

“I think there should be some support here, even though technically it’s been a tough stock for the last two weeks,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as his final trade.

“When you look at the company results, this stock should be going higher,” he mentioned.